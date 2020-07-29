Australian Pub: No Emus Allowed!

An Australian pub has been forced to take a stand – no emus allowed. The owners of the Yaraka Hotel, located in a remote town in the Australian outback, say emus have been stealing customers’ food. They’ve been spotted grabbing toast out of the toaster and even drinking mugs of coffee when the customer isn’t looking.

The last straw came when the emus began entering the hotel and climbing the stairs. The owners have now put up a fence to keep the large birds out, and hung up a sign that reads “Emus have been banned from his establishment for bad behavior.”