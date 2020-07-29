Netflix Comings and Goings for August

My AC is broke and my internet is acting wacky. What’s a guy to do? I guess switch to my cell signal on the iPad and watch the new shows in a bathtub full of ice. Though after the turds “The Old Guard” and “Extraction” last month, maybe I’ll do more reading in August.
Coming up in August of 2020 is “Being John Malkovich”, which is rewatchable as is the original Mad Max movie from 1979. Later on in the month, look for a dump of Netflix Original titles that will just slow you down from getting to anything good to watch. Say goodbye you late-night nudity watching with “Love” and “Blue is the Warmest Color” on their way out, perv. Don’t worry, though. It’s plenty hot outside. HA!
Aug. 1
- “Super Monsters: The New Class” (Netflix Original)
- “A Knight’s Tale”
- “Acts of Violence”
- “The Addams Family” (1991)
- “An Education”
- “Being John Malkovich”
- “Death at a Funeral”
- “Dennis the Menace”
- “Elizabeth Harvest”
- “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind”
- “Hardcore Henry”
- “Iron Man: Armored Adventures” Season 1-2
- “Jurassic Park”
- “Jurassic Park III”
- “The Lost World: Jurassic Park”
- “Mad Max” (1979)
- “Mr. Deeds”
- “My Perfect Landing” Season 1
- “Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea” Season 1
- “The NeverEnding Story”
- “The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter”
- “The Next Step” Season 6
- “Nights in Rodanthe”
- “Ocean’s Thirteen”
- “Ocean’s Twelve”
- “Operation Ouch” Season 1
- “Operation Ouch: Special”
- “Remember Me”
- “Seabiscuit”
- “Toradora!” Season 1
- “Transformers Rescue Bots Academy” Season 2
- “The Ugly Truth”
- “What Keeps You Alive”
Aug. 2
- “Almost Love”
- “Connected” (Netflix Original)
Aug. 3
- “Immigration Nation” (Netflix Original)
Aug. 4
- “A Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp” (Netflix Original)
- “Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave” (Netflix Original)
- “Mundo Mistério / Mystery Lab” (Netflix Original)
- “Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning” (Netflix Original)
Aug. 5
- “Anelka: L’Incompris / Anelka: Misunderstood” (Netflix Original)
- “World’s Most Wanted” (Netflix Original)
Aug. 6
- “The Rain” Season 3 (Netflix Original)
- “The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods” (Netflix Original)
Aug. 7
- “Alta Mar / High Seas” Season 3 (Netflix Original)
- “Berlin, Berlin” (Netflix Original)
- “The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids In Space” (Netflix Original)
- “¡Nailed It! México” Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- “The New Legends of Monkey” Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- “Selling Sunset” Season 3 (Netflix Original)
- “Sing On! Germany” (Netflix Original)
- “Tiny Creatures” (Netflix Original)
- “Wizards: Tales of Arcadia” (Netflix Original)
- “Word Party Songs” (Netflix Original)
- “Work It” (Netflix Original)
Aug. 8
- “The Promise”
- “We Summon the Darkness”
Aug. 10
- “GAME ON: A Comedy Crossover Event” (Netflix Original)
- “Nightcrawler”
Aug. 11
- “Mr. Peabody & Sherman”
- “Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids” (Netflix Original)
Aug. 12
- “Scary Movie 5”
- “(Un)Well” (Netflix Original)
Aug. 13
- “Safety Not Guaranteed”
- “Une fille facile / An Easy Girl” (Netflix Original)
Aug. 14
- “3%” Season 4 (Netflix Original)
- “El robo del siglo” (Netflix Original)
- “Fearless” (Netflix Original)
- “Glow Up” Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- “Project Power” (Netflix Original)
- “The Legend of Korra: Book One: Air”
- “The Legend of Korra: Book Two: Spirits”
- “The Legend of Korra: Book Three: Change”
- “The Legend of Korra: Book Four: Balance”
- “Octonauts & the Caves of Sac Actun” (Netflix Original)
- “Teenage Bounty Hunters” (Netflix Original)
Aug. 15
- “Rita” Season 5 (Netflix Original)
- “Stranger” Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Aug. 16
- “Johnny English”
- “Les Misérables” (2012)
Aug. 17
- “Crazy Awesome Teachers” (Netflix Original)
- “Drunk Parents”
- “Glitch Techs” Season 2″ (Netflix Original)
Aug. 19
- “Crímenes de familia / The Crimes That Bind” (Netflix Original)
- “DeMarcus Family Rules” (Netflix Original)
- “High Score” (Netflix Original)
Aug. 20
- “Biohackers” (Netflix Original)
- “Good Kisser”
- “Great Pretender” (Netflix Original)
- “John Was Trying to Contact Aliens” (Netflix Original)
Aug. 21
- “Alien TV” (Netflix Original)
- “Fuego negro” (Netflix Original)
- “Hoops” (Netflix Original)
- “Lucifer” Season 5 (Netflix Original)
- “Rust Valley Restorers” Season 3 (Netflix Original)
- “The Sleepover” (Netflix Original)
Aug. 23
- “1BR”
- “Septembers of Shiraz”
Aug. 25
- “Emily’s Wonder Lab” (Netflix Original)
- “Trinkets” Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Aug. 26
- “Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol” (Netflix Original)
- “La venganza de Analía” (Netflix Original)
- “Million Dollar Beach House” (Netflix Original)
- “Rising Phoenix” (Netflix Original)
Aug. 27
- “Aggretsuko” Season 3 (Netflix Original)
- “The Bridge Curse”
- “The Frozen Ground”
Aug. 28
- “All Together Now” (Netflix Original)
- “Cobra Kai” Seasons 1-2 (Netflix Original)
- “I AM A KILLER: Released” (Netflix Original)
- “Orígenes secretos / Unknown Origins” (Netflix Original)
Aug. 31
- “Casino Royale”
- “Quantum of Solace”
Leaving
Aug. 1
- “Skins” Volumes 1-7
Aug. 3
- “Love” (2015)
- “Paranormal Survivor” Season 1-2
Aug. 7
- “6 Days”
- “Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer”
- “St. Agatha”
Aug. 14
- “Adventures in Public School”
- “Being AP”
- “Goon”
Aug. 18
- “The Incident”
Aug. 19
- “Some Kind of Beautiful”
Aug. 20
- “Bad Rap”
Aug. 21
- “Just Go With It”
Aug. 23
- “Fanatic”
Aug. 25
- “Blue Is the Warmest Color”
Aug. 28
- “Bring It On: Worldwide Showdown”
- “The Wicker Man”
Aug. 31
- “Bad Boys”
- “Bad Boys II”
- “Candyman”
- “Child’s Play”
- “Clueless”
- “Failure to Launch”
- “Get Him to the Greek”
- “Groundhog Day”
- “He’s Just Not That Into You”
- “Jerry Maguire”
- “The Karate Kid”
- “The Karate Kid Part II”
- “The Karate Kid Part III”
- “The Lake House”
- “Life as We Know It”
- “Murder Party”
- “Observe and Report”
- “One Day”
- “Public Enemies”
- “Rugrats Go Wild”
- “School Daze”
- “Tootsie”
- “United 93”
- “V for Vendetta”
- “Valentine’s Day”
