Study: People Named ‘Emma’ And ‘Matt’ Tend To Be Cheapskates

Do you have any friends named Emma or Matt? Good luck getting them to pick up the check at lunch. A British retailer studied 3,000 customers and found that Emma and Matthew topped the list of ‘most frugal’ spenders, followed by Jack, Katie, Sam, and Julie. On the flip side, Joshua and Karen topped their free-spending ‘shopaholic’ list, followed by Chris, Courtney, Callum, and Stephanie.

