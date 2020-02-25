Life

TripAdvisor reveals the top travel destinations for 2020

Posted on

Tripadvisor has revealed its top travel destinations for this year. The online travel company reviewed everything from accommodations, restaurants, and attractions. The number one destination is Kaliningrad in Russia, which feels a little like they are trolling us. Tripadvisor says travelers are interested in the Russian region because of its blend of Russian and Eastern European influences. Other popular destinations include Vienna in Austria and Chiang Mai in Thailand.

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top