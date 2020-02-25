TripAdvisor reveals the top travel destinations for 2020

Tripadvisor has revealed its top travel destinations for this year. The online travel company reviewed everything from accommodations, restaurants, and attractions. The number one destination is Kaliningrad in Russia, which feels a little like they are trolling us. Tripadvisor says travelers are interested in the Russian region because of its blend of Russian and Eastern European influences. Other popular destinations include Vienna in Austria and Chiang Mai in Thailand.

The 2020 #TravelersChoice Best of the Best Destinations winners are in. Check out which locations ranked as the top trending, emerging, and popular destinations based on your ratings, reviews, and saves. https://t.co/hbKNw6tCMS pic.twitter.com/LsVvdJeXWn — Tripadvisor (@TripAdvisor) February 25, 2020