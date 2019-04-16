Study Says Men With Beards Have More Germs Than Dogs

Bad news for men with beards. According to a study if you have a beard you have more germs than a dog. To come to this conclusion researchers tested men’s facial hair against dog hair from different breeds and found a higher bacterial load in a beard than in dog fur. There were some men who even tested positive for bacteria that was a threat to human health. According to experts, if you’re not washing your beard regularly you should start today.

