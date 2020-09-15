Suspect Leaves Winning Lottery Ticket In Car While Fleeing From Police

A suspect trying to get away from police in Cherokee County, Georgia left a winning lottery ticket in the car.

The suspect ran from Cherokee County Sheriffs when the vehicle was pulled over for a traffic stop on I-75.

Sheriff: Fleeing suspect leaves behind winning Georgia lottery tickethttps://t.co/NxS0QLdVoQ — FOX 29 (@FOX29philly) September 15, 2020

The Sheriff’s office posted a picture of the ticket on Facebook with the caption, “You left behind a winning $100 lottery ticket in your vehicle.”

Officials said the person who ran from them could just come in to the Sheriff’s office and collect their lottery ticket.

