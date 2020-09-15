Life

Paul Rudd Turns Into Millennial To Get Young People To Wear Masks

Research is showing that there has been a rise in coronavirus cases in young adults. The main reason for the rise is the lack of mask-wearing.
The State of New York is making an effort to reach out to millennials by asking eternally young Paul Rudd to participate in a public service video. Rudd is 51-years-old.

In the clip, Rudd breaks out the lingo saying, “So Cuomes (Governor Andrew Cuomo) asks me, he’s like, ‘Paul, you’ve got to help. What are you, like, 26?’ And I didn’t correct him. So, fam, let’s real-talk. Masks, they’re totally beast. So slide that into your DMs and Twitch it.”
Rudd breaks character and gets serious yelling, “Just wear a mask. I shouldn’t have to make it fun! It’s science! UGH!”

Who are you most likely to see without a mask in public? A younger person or older person?

Comments
