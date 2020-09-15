Paul Rudd Turns Into Millennial To Get Young People To Wear Masks

Research is showing that there has been a rise in coronavirus cases in young adults. The main reason for the rise is the lack of mask-wearing.

The State of New York is making an effort to reach out to millennials by asking eternally young Paul Rudd to participate in a public service video. Rudd is 51-years-old.

Certified young person Paul Rudd wants you to wear a mask. Listen up: pic.twitter.com/GTks5NUBmR — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) September 14, 2020

In the clip, Rudd breaks out the lingo saying, “So Cuomes (Governor Andrew Cuomo) asks me, he’s like, ‘Paul, you’ve got to help. What are you, like, 26?’ And I didn’t correct him. So, fam, let’s real-talk. Masks, they’re totally beast. So slide that into your DMs and Twitch it.”

Rudd breaks character and gets serious yelling, “Just wear a mask. I shouldn’t have to make it fun! It’s science! UGH!”

Who are you most likely to see without a mask in public? A younger person or older person?