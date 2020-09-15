Chick-Fil-A Testing New Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich

Chick-Fil-A is testing out a new chicken sandwich filled with even more southern flavor. The company has announced its testing out a new honey pepper pimento chicken sandwich in its North and South Carolina markets.

This fried chicken sandwich comes topped with pimento cheese, then gets drizzled with honey and topped with pickled jalapenos on a toasted bun.

If the Carolina markets like the new sammy, Chick-Fil-A may plan a national rollout.

Do you think you’d like Chick-Fil-A’s honey pepper pimento chicken sandwich? Which southern food staples should come on the side?