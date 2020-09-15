Life

‘Black Widow’ Might Get Delayed Again

Sounds like Disney has cold feet about Marvel’s Black Widow.

The long-delayed MCU movie was scheduled to finally come out on November 6th. But now Variety reports that the movie will likely be delayed again – especially with rival Warner Bros delaying Wonder Woman 1984 until December.

While about 70% of U.S. movie theaters have reopened, most are still struggling to bring in viewers. Black Widow was originally scheduled for a May release.

Have you been to a movie theater since the pandemic began? Should they just release Black Widow to Disney+ instead?

