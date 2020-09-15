‘Black Widow’ Might Get Delayed Again

Sounds like Disney has cold feet about Marvel’s Black Widow.
The long-delayed MCU movie was scheduled to finally come out on November 6th. But now Variety reports that the movie will likely be delayed again – especially with rival Warner Bros delaying Wonder Woman 1984 until December.
While about 70% of U.S. movie theaters have reopened, most are still struggling to bring in viewers. Black Widow was originally scheduled for a May release.
'Black Widow' will likely be delayed again and won't release Nov. 6
Pixar's 'Soul' may also be moving to Disney+
(via @Variety | https://t.co/9lndIQUg8X) pic.twitter.com/uK38YKS6GK
— Fandom (@getFANDOM) September 15, 2020
Have you been to a movie theater since the pandemic began? Should they just release Black Widow to Disney+ instead?
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.