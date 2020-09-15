‘Black Widow’ Might Get Delayed Again

Sounds like Disney has cold feet about Marvel’s Black Widow.

The long-delayed MCU movie was scheduled to finally come out on November 6th. But now Variety reports that the movie will likely be delayed again – especially with rival Warner Bros delaying Wonder Woman 1984 until December.

While about 70% of U.S. movie theaters have reopened, most are still struggling to bring in viewers. Black Widow was originally scheduled for a May release.

'Black Widow' will likely be delayed again and won't release Nov. 6 Pixar's 'Soul' may also be moving to Disney+ (via @Variety | https://t.co/9lndIQUg8X) pic.twitter.com/uK38YKS6GK — Fandom (@getFANDOM) September 15, 2020

Have you been to a movie theater since the pandemic began? Should they just release Black Widow to Disney+ instead?