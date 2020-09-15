Yes, That’s WWE Star Sasha Banks In The ‘Mandalorian’ Trailer

WWE star Sasha Banks is moving from the squared circle to the Star Wars universe.

Banks can be seen in the newly-released trailer for The Mandalorian season 2, as a cloaked figure seen watching the Mando and Baby Yoda through a crowd.

SASHA BANKS Confirmed For STAR WARS THE MANDALORIAN Season 2 In New Trailer – https://t.co/u2h0440XNG pic.twitter.com/4A5PgUwZG0 — ComicBook NOW! (@ComicBookNOW) September 15, 2020

Banks is reportedly playing a Jedi in the upcoming season, which premieres next month on Disney+.

