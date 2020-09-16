Attention! South Park is coming back with its first-ever hour-long special episode. The special is supposed to tackle “2020 problems” and a trailer has already dropped. South Park’s last season ended in December and season 24 hasn’t been announced yet.
SOUTH PARK to Air Hour-Long Pandemic Special!https://t.co/VjQ5gjLGXg pic.twitter.com/nQo9dbNQ3p
— ComicBook NOW! (@ComicBookNOW) September 15, 2020
The South Park pandemic special will air on Comedy Central September 30.
Are you a fan of South Park? Which South Park character is your favorite?
