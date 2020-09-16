Life

‘South Park’ Is Coming Back

Attention! South Park is coming back with its first-ever hour-long special episode. The special is supposed to tackle “2020 problems” and a trailer has already dropped. South Park’s last season ended in December and season 24 hasn’t been announced yet.

The South Park pandemic special will air on Comedy Central September 30.

Are you a fan of South Park? Which South Park character is your favorite?

