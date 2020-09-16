UFO Watchers Mistake Goodyear Blimp for Alien Craft

In all fairness, the Goodyear Blimp isn’t nearly as well-known as it once was — which might explain why so many people mistook the huge airship for a UFO when it appeared over New Jersey.

In a video that went viral on Monday, the aircraft can be seen slowly moving across the sky as the uploader says, “Look! The whole street has f***ing stopped! It’s a f***ing flying spaceship!” He then pans down to reveal a number of Jersey motorists stopping their vehicles to gaze skyward in amazement. At least one other video offered a similar account, with the uploader adding, “The ship went up, a light was shining from it, like a beam. It was moving in, like, circles.”

UFO Sighting in New Jersey According to Many, Others See a Blimp https://t.co/lBzbSKYu3W — TMZ (@TMZ) September 15, 2020

In this case, it didn’t take a NASA official to bring UFO enthusiasts back down to Earth. One Twitter user simply zoomed in on the alleged alien spacecraft to reveal its true identity. “The amount of dumbf***s in New Jersey who think they saw a f***ing UFO — it was an f***ing Goodyear blimp,” he wrote. “All you had to do was have a high-def camera or keep it still enough you can see what’s on the side.”

