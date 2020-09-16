As Demand Sinks, Carnival Puts A “For Sale” Sign On 18 Ships

If you’ve ever dreamed of owning your very own cruise ship — here’s your chance! Carnival is selling 18 of its ships as the cruise line industry struggles to bounce back from the COVID-19 shutdown.

The company says all the ships are considered “older” models. Cruise lines around the world have reported billions of dollars in losses this year because of the pandemic. There’s no word on the exact price tag for each Carnival ship for sale.

