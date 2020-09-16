What’s The Most Complained About Tourist Attraction In The World?

One of the top tourist attractions in the world now has another title: Most Complained About Tourist Attraction.

Yes, according to data collected from TripAdvisor, the iconic Paris landmark is the world’s most complained about the tourist attraction.

People wrote close to 20,000 negative reviews about the Eiffel Tower.

Eiffel Tower revealed as the most complained about tourist attraction #Travel https://t.co/dFrKtyMYIY @shareaholic — Onésimo here (@onesimohere) September 16, 2020

The complaints ranged from “everything is dirty” to “the place is filled with rats.”

On the flip side, one of the spots with the least amount of complaints: The Sydney Opera House.

What’s a landmark or vacation spot you had high hopes for but turned out to be a dud?