Halloween Hype: Disney Offers Up $500 Prize For First Ever Virtual Costume Contest

Disney is offering up a Halloween treat from the comfort of your house.

Get your creativity flowin’ because they’re holding a first-of-its-kind virtual costume contest and the winner gets a $500 Disney gift card.

Second place gets a $250 Disney gift card.

All of you have to do is throw together a Disney inspired, original costume.

The contest starts tomorrow and runs through October 1st. Judges will announce the winners live on Halloween.

