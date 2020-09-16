Halloween Hype: Disney Offers Up $500 Prize For First Ever Virtual Costume Contest

Disney is offering up a Halloween treat from the comfort of your house.
Get your creativity flowin’ because they’re holding a first-of-its-kind virtual costume contest and the winner gets a $500 Disney gift card.
Second place gets a $250 Disney gift card.
🎃D23 Hosting Virtual Costume Contest with $500 Disney Gift Card Grand Prize!🎃https://t.co/xE1SnzwrNl#Disney #D23 pic.twitter.com/6ZgGT1Kedt
— The DIS (@TheDIS) September 16, 2020
All of you have to do is throw together a Disney inspired, original costume.
The contest starts tomorrow and runs through October 1st. Judges will announce the winners live on Halloween.
What’s the best homemade Halloween costume you still talk about years later?
