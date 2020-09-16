‘Tis The Season: Oreo Serves Up Holiday Sweet Treat

Oreo is trying to get a jump on the holiday spirit (yes, already).

The famous cooking company is releasing a gingerbread-flavored cookie.

They’ve done some limited edition gingerbread varieties before, but this one is described as “two gingerbread-flavored wafers filled with Oreo creme and crunchy sugar crystals.”

For more festive fun, the cookies also feature five different holiday designs.

No word yet on when the Oreo gingerbread treats will officially hit store shelves.

