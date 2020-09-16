Anthony Mackie Gives Us A First Look At “Falcon And The Winter Soldier”

Disney Plus has Marvel fans waiting for the next chapter of the Avengers saga. It starts with The Falcon And The Winter Soldier.

Filming was halted because of coronavirus. Now that shooting has restarted, Anthony Mackie gave us a glimpse behind the scenes.

Mackie tweeted a picture of him in the Falcon’s new outfit.

The boyz are back in town! Having fun while social distancing… #wintersoldiershot #FalconandtheWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/hpCy7vuFFa — Anthony Mackie (@AnthonyMackie) September 15, 2020

He captioned the photo saying, “The boyz are back in town. Having fun while social distancing.”

