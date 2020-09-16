Southwest Airlines To Keep Middle Seats Open Through Thanksgiving

Southwest Airlines will continue to try and keep people socially distanced on flights through Thanksgiving.

The airline will leave middle seats open on its planes through November 30th. The policy had been set to end on October 31st.

Southwest started the practice at the beginning of the pandemic.

Southwest Airlines has good news for anxious travelers who have to fly over Thanksgiving weekend: it's leaving middle seats open through November.https://t.co/JiHjFew03L — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) September 16, 2020

JetBlue, Alaska, and Delta have also kept middle seats open through the COVID-19 crisis.

