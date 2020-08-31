Sylvester Stallone Releasing Rocky IV Director’s Cut

Sylvester Stallone is re-releasing Rocky IV. He made the announcement Sunday via his Instagram. He’s putting together a director’s cut of the 80’s movie. He wrote, for the 35th anniversary, Rocky IV is getting a new Director’s cut by me. So far it looks great. One fan asked if the re-cut was going to explore the relationship between Paulie and his robot. Stallone responded that the robot is going to the junkyard forever. No more robot. Another fan begged for the robot to which Stallone responded, I don’t like the robot anymore.
