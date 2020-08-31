Ant-Man 3 Pushing Through the Pandemic Toward a 2022 Release

So many of our favorite movies are in a holding pattern due to the pandemic. So it’s nice to get an update on one of our Marvel favorites.
Ant-Man 3 is pushing through the pandemic and looking like a 2022 release.
Director, Peyton Reed said they’ve, cracked the story but said nothing is official yet. They have been quietly working. The Wasp, played by Evangeline Lilly, will be a big part of it even after making controversial comments on Instagram countering the importance of social distancing.
Marvel’s Ant-Man 3 Is Pushing Through The Pandemic Toward a 2022 Release…With The Wasp On Board. https://t.co/czgeh7GFxL pic.twitter.com/9rSuKJIRVn
— AllEars.Net (@AllEarsNet) August 30, 2020
She has since apologized.
What Marvel movie are you highly anticipating? Nevermind, we know. All of them. Any of them. It doesn’t matter.
