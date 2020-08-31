Ant-Man 3 Pushing Through the Pandemic Toward a 2022 Release

So many of our favorite movies are in a holding pattern due to the pandemic. So it’s nice to get an update on one of our Marvel favorites.

Ant-Man 3 is pushing through the pandemic and looking like a 2022 release.

Director, Peyton Reed said they’ve, cracked the story but said nothing is official yet. They have been quietly working. The Wasp, played by Evangeline Lilly, will be a big part of it even after making controversial comments on Instagram countering the importance of social distancing.

She has since apologized.

What Marvel movie are you highly anticipating? Nevermind, we know. All of them. Any of them. It doesn’t matter.