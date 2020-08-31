Anti-Masker Threatens to Sue Chipotle for Not Serving Him in Viral Video

A viral TikTok video features a man threatening to sue Chipotle, not over the fact that the chain still charges for guacamole, but because Chipotle requires patrons to wear a mask while inside.

Here’s how it rolls; the staff asks the guy to wear a mask but he keeps repeating “not interested” and that he can’t wear a mask due to a medical condition.

The staff is more concerned about the man’s appetite than his medical condition, telling him Chipotle will serve him if he orders outside. He yells back “You don’t even know what I want!”

The staff should have recognized his friendly faces cause he then barks “I’ve been in here three times! Call your manager and ask him about the guy who comes in demanding to be served. He’ll know exactly what you’re talking about!”

The staff threatens to call the police if the man won’t leave; he counters with “Call ’em.” A followup video adds that the guy threatened something about “a group of vets at your door tomorrow” and huffed off.

The man admits that he has been in this Chipotle multiple times without a mask, even when he’s told he can order his food just by stepping outside.

Is this really a testament to the law-breaking seduction of Chipotle’s taco bowls or is this man’s behavior really about something else? If you’ve worked in the service industry during the pandemic, how have customers treated you? Veterans, this man for threatened these employees with “a group of veterans” at their door the next day. Do you have anything you’d like to say to him?