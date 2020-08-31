Caught On Tape: 3-Year-Old Tangled in Kite Launched Into Air

This is something you definitely have to see to believe. A 3-year-old child in Taiwan was launched about 100 feet into the air after getting trapped in a kite this weekend. The large kite tail wrapped around the little girl’s waist and sent her soaring into the air during a festival.
Girl thrown into air by kite in Taiwanhttps://t.co/rpxVmluecA pic.twitter.com/TbX8eg8ujT
— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) August 31, 2020
Video shows several workers struggling to hold on to the lengthy tail in strong winds. Officials say the 3-year-old luckily has no major injuries.
