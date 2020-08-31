Life

Caught On Tape: 3-Year-Old Tangled in Kite Launched Into Air

This is something you definitely have to see to believe. A 3-year-old child in Taiwan was launched about 100 feet into the air after getting trapped in a kite this weekend. The large kite tail wrapped around the little girl’s waist and sent her soaring into the air during a festival.

Video shows several workers struggling to hold on to the lengthy tail in strong winds. Officials say the 3-year-old luckily has no major injuries.

What’s the craziest thing you’ve caught on camera?

Comments
