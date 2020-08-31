Airlines Cutting Fall Flights

If you have an airplane trip booked this fall, you should pay attention to changes and cancellations on your scheduled trip. USA Today reports that airlines have started removing flights from scheduled because demand during the pandemic is low. After a spike in summer travel, fall trips are not being booked as frequently.

United Airlines has 2,000 flights a day scheduled in September. The airline had planned double the amount. Southwest Airlines has removed 25 percent of September flights. American Airlines flight numbers are down from 5,400 to 2,900 a day in September.

Airlines have spent the past few weeks scrubbing fall flights after a pickup in travel demand this summer slowed during a spike in COVID-19 cases in several areas around the country. https://t.co/jn3cmIW9xN — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) August 31, 2020

To make sure your flight isn’t affected, USA Today suggests that you check your reservation periodically, read e-mails the airline sends, don’t wait until the week before your flight to reconfirm, be flexible and be prepared to spend more money if your flight plans need to change.

Will you be flying this fall?