Experts Say Small Gatherings Are A Big Factor In Spreading COVID-19

There won’t be many large-scale gatherings during Labor Day Weekend – but health experts say smaller get-togethers can still be a big risk. One doctor told USA Today “these small events add up to a lot” and said he’s treated a number of patients who contracted the virus at barbecues.

It’s not always the bars: Small gatherings of relatives, friends and co-workers contributed to this summer’s surge of coronavirus cases. https://t.co/jk7psTBbJH — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) August 30, 2020

A study out of Maryland last month found that nearly half the people who tested positive for coronavirus had attended a family gathering, and about one quarter had attended a house party.

What are your plans for Labor Day weekend? Are small gatherings safe as long as they’re outdoors? Or have you been staying at home?