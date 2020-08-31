Experts Say Small Gatherings Are A Big Factor In Spreading COVID-19

There won’t be many large-scale gatherings during Labor Day Weekend – but health experts say smaller get-togethers can still be a big risk. One doctor told USA Today “these small events add up to a lot” and said he’s treated a number of patients who contracted the virus at barbecues.
It’s not always the bars: Small gatherings of relatives, friends and co-workers contributed to this summer’s surge of coronavirus cases. https://t.co/jk7psTBbJH
— USA TODAY (@USATODAY) August 30, 2020
A study out of Maryland last month found that nearly half the people who tested positive for coronavirus had attended a family gathering, and about one quarter had attended a house party.
What are your plans for Labor Day weekend? Are small gatherings safe as long as they’re outdoors? Or have you been staying at home?
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.