T-Mobile and Comcast Launching Anti-Robocall Feature

If you tired of robocalls hitting your phone, there might be help on the way. T-Mobile and Comcast are working together on a cross-network feature to block robocalls and spam.

It is already available for T-Mobile customers and will soon be ready for Comcast Xfinity Voice home phone customers. Calls between both networks will be verified. The feature works on certain Samsung phones that are the S8 model or later.

