Android Rapidly Losing Users to iPhone

Android is rapidly losing loyal users.

According to a new survey, brand loyalty for Apple is at an all-time high.

Apple is at 92% brand loyalty up from 90%

Samsung has dropped from 85% to 74%.

It’s not just Samsung users leaving and going to Apple it’s Google Pixel, Motorola, and LG users.

Those sticking with Android said they don’t feel like the hassle of changing from Android to iOS.

Thinking of your phone, why do you stick with that brand?