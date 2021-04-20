Taco Bell Changing Hot Sauce Packets

Things will be slightly different soon when you get a huge pile of sauce packets from Taco Bell.

Nothing will change about the taste of the sauce, but the packets themselves will soon be recyclable.

Taco Bell’s partnership with Terra Cycle will soon ask customers to send in their recyclable packets to give them a second life.

Taco Bell becomes first in industry to team up with @TerraCycle to recycle hot sauce packets. Read details of the initiative here: https://t.co/nf6uUzBOj4 pic.twitter.com/uVNHc2796D — Taco Bell News (@TacoBellNews) April 19, 2021

While that seems like some work on all parties involved, Taco Bell is said to have more options down the road when the new packets debut this year.

Which hot sauce is your favorite from Taco Bell? Do you have a magical drawer full of hot sauce packets?