By now, Marvel and DC Comic fans know they have to take all rumors with a grain of salt.

So with that disclaimer, here is the latest in Ben Affleck/Batman news.

Ben has stated he would not return to the role but rumor has it that he could be convinced under two conditions.

One is a lot of money. The second is restoring the SnyderVerse.

Ben Affleck Reportedly Has 2 Conditions For Returning As Batman After The Flash

Zack Snyder has stated that as much as fans push for the return of the SnyderVerse he does not see it yielding any results.

