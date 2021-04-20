By now, Marvel and DC Comic fans know they have to take all rumors with a grain of salt.
So with that disclaimer, here is the latest in Ben Affleck/Batman news.
Ben has stated he would not return to the role but rumor has it that he could be convinced under two conditions.
One is a lot of money. The second is restoring the SnyderVerse.
Ben Affleck Reportedly Has 2 Conditions For Returning As Batman After The Flash – https://t.co/ZkzLrqNGLB #Batman #TheFlash pic.twitter.com/COczK1tlPV
— We Got This Covered (@wgtc_site) April 20, 2021
Zack Snyder has stated that as much as fans push for the return of the SnyderVerse he does not see it yielding any results.
On a scale of 1 to 10 with 10 being ‘alot’ how much do you believe this rumor?
