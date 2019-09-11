Taco Bell Kicks Off Vegetarian Menu Tomorrow

Vegetarians rejoice as lots more menu options are coming your way at Taco Bell locations nationwide starting Thursday. The American Vegetarian Association has certified the new lineup, which includes black beans packed into some burritos, the Crunchwrap Supreme and Quesarito, plus nine other “bold, flavorful” items. Look for the veg symbol to keep your meal meat-free. The fast-food giant’s global chief food innovation officer Liz Matthews gave the brand’s reasoning in a statement saying, “At Taco Bell, we believe that vegetarian food shouldn’t be a compromise; it shouldn’t be limited to one item, and it shouldn’t be just for vegetarians.”

