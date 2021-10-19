Life

Target To Open More ‘Mini Apple Shops’ in Time for Holiday Shopping

You will see more Apple at Target shop-in-shop experiences just in time for the holidays.

There are mini Apple stores inside of Target stores.

The amount of the shop-in-shops will go from 17 to 36 stores.

If you are not familiar with the concept, it started in February. Target’s tech employees are also trained by Apple.

Target shoppers using the TargetRedCard can save 5% on Apple purchases at Target.

Target also is now offering a holiday price match guarantee through December 24th.

