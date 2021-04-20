Ted Nugent Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Mocking The Pandemic And Use Of Face Masks

Ted Nugent, who has been very outspoken about declaring coronavirus ‘not a real pandemic’, has tested positive for COVID-19.

The right-wing singer shared the news during a Facebook Live on Monday.

Nugent said he had “flu symptoms for the last 10 days” and felt like he was “dying.”

He added, “My God, what a pain in the a**. I literally could hardly crawl out of bed the last few days.”

During the same Facebook Live, Nugent then went on to repeat previous comments that he would never get the COVID-19 vaccine because “nobody knows what’s in it.”