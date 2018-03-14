These are the specific contest rules for “Teleperformance Strapped for Cash Contest – Text2Win contest. Contest dates: 03/14/18 – 03/28/18. Listeners may enter to win (1) $250.00 Visa Gift Card by texting the word ‘APPLY’ to 33986. Listeners may only enter the contest once. Message and data rates may apply. Winners will be notified by text and/or phone call. At 5:00pm on March 28th, 2018 the contest will close and (1) winner will be chosen randomly from participants and contacted via text. Winner must reply with Full Name, Date of Birth, and Email Address to claim their prize. Winner may claim their prize during normal business hours at the Broadway Media offices (50 West 300 South 2nd Floor in Salt Lake City, Utah) Monday through Friday, 9:00am to 5:00pm. No consolation prizes will be given if the prize is not picked up within 30 days of winning. Prize is valued at approximately $250.00. Prize is provided by Teleperformance.