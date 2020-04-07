Texas Teen Arrested for Claiming she was ‘Willfully Spreading’ Coronavirus

A Texas teen is behind bars after she bragged on social media she was “willfully spreading” the coronavirus. Carrollton resident Lorraine Maradiaga, 18, turned herself in Tuesday after her online posts made headlines over the past two days. She’s been charged with making a terrorist threat, which is a third-degree felony, police say. The kicker is Maradiaga now tells authorities the whole thing was a joke; she says she actually hasn’t tested positive for COVID-19. Nevertheless, police aren’t taking any chances. They say if someone posts her $20,000 bond, she’ll be required to entire quarantine for 21 days “as a precaution.”

An no, #Boomerremover isn’t funny.

