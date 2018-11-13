Texas Woman’s Divorce Ends in Explosion of Wedding Dress Felt ‘15 Miles Away’

A Texas woman’s divorce party went out with a bang when she outfitted her wedding dress with 20 pounds of Tannerite, which is used in firearms training. Kimberly Santleben-Stiteler closed the book on her 14-year marriage by blowing up her wedding dress in front of friends and family. The explosion could be heard 15 miles away. It was Kimberly’s father and brother-in-law that came up with the idea to use explosive targets, “It was liberating pulling that trigger. It was closure for all of us,” Kimberly said after pulling the trigger.

