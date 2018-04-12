Text-2-Win Tickets to truTv’s Impractical Jokers!

This Saturday night at Maverik Center!

Just text JOKERS to 33986 and you’re entered to win a pair of tickets to see The Tenderloins, a New York-based comedy troupe, whose four members – Joe Gatto, James Murray, Brian Quinn and Sal Vulcano – are the creators, executive producers, and stars of truTV’s hit series, Impractical Jokers. Currently, in its 5th season, Impractical Jokers follows the guys as they coerce one another into doing public pranks while being filmed by hidden cameras. The 4th season premiere drew more than two million viewers and the program consistently earns Top Five rankings in its timeslot for key demos. This season continues to take dares to outrageous levels with a whole new arsenal of over-the-top hijinks, bringing the show and the guys to new locations and setting each other up for some of the most uncomfortable antics yet. Their highly successful tour, the truTV Impractical Jokers’ ‘Santiago Sent Us’ tour starring the Tenderloins,” is a mix of stand-up, never-before-seen hidden camera videos, stories, and insight.

The contest runs from 4/12/18 through 4/13/18 at 3p. All entries must be received before 2:59 pm to qualify. Contestants enter by texting the word “jokers” to 33986. On April 13, 2018, X96 will randomly pick one entrant to win a pair of tickets provided by Maverik Center and valued at $70. These rules are in addition to our general contest rules. Message and data rates may apply. Participants will receive up to 2 msgs per request. These rules are in addition to our general contest rules.