The 10 Best Cities to Visit in 2020

If your New Year’s resolution involves traveling more in 2020 then you’ll want to consider these hotspots for your next getaway. Galway, Ireland is a top European destination is a perfect place to unleash your inner foodie with fresh seafood available and don’t miss a trip to the Aran Islands which is a short boat ride away. Durham, United Kingdom boasts historic sights while Bonn, Germany is the place for classical music lovers as it’s the birthplace of Beethoven, with the annual Beethovenfest happening March 13-September 27th. São Paulo, Brazil, Marseille, France, Sarajevo, Bosnia, Vilnius, Lithuania, Essaouira, Morocco and Amman, Jordan are all great international destinations. However, if you’re looking to stay in the United States then take a trip to Nashville, Tennessee. The city has experienced a hotel boom and as the country music capital of the world, you’re sure to give your boots a workout.

Where do you plan to travel in 2020?