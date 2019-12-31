Life

You Can Stay In A ‘Lord Of The Rings’ Airbnb

If you’ve always wanted to stay in The Shire but couldn’t find a plane ticket to Middle Earth, you’re in luck. A North Carolina couple is building out a mostly underground home that any hobbit would be jealous to own. Located in Woodfin, just outside Asheville, the 800-square-foot residence set to open in two months, features one-bed and one-bath, along with mountain views. According to Mike Parrish, who claims to be a big Lord Of The Rings fan, he and his wife will list on Airbnb so “people can come and bring their kids and just leave with an unforgettable experience.”

