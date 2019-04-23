The Avengers Cast Covers Billy Joel’s “We Didn’t Start The Fire”

Everyone’s favorite history lesson in a song got the superhero treatment, recapping, not world events, but the entire Marvel franchise. Teaming up with The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the cast of The Avengers covered Billy Joel’s classic “We Didn’t Start The Fire.” Released on Monday, the video brings fans up to speed on the origins of each character from Iron Man to Captain Marvel, plus adds a nice tribute to Stan Lee at the conclusion. Avengers: Endgame hits theaters this week.

