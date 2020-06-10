The Downtown Farmers Market Opens This Saturday

HEALTH SAFETY STANDARDS RESHAPE THE 29TH SEASON OF THE DOWNTOWN FARMERS MARKET OPENING JUNE 13 IN PIONEER PARK
A modified layout, health protocols and a focus on safe efficient purchasing will ensure access to locally produced, nutrient-rich products
Recognized as an essential grocery service for the Intermountain region and an economic lifeline for local farmers and producers (not to mention a lot of delicious food), the Downtown Farmers Market will purvey products each Saturday, from June 13th through October 24th.
The focus this season is on safe and efficient product sales. The market staff has worked closely with City, County, and State officials to redesign the market for optimal health safety. Farmers and makers will be positioned in a new configuration with generous spacing for vendors and customers. Arts and craft vendors, musicians, and foodservice trucks and trailers have been eliminated for the 2020 season to limit gathering and social interactions.
Enhanced health safety measures include:
-
NEW HOURS: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
-
Revised vendor layout
-
One-way traffic throughout the market
-
10 feet of space between vendor booths
-
Cue lines with social distancing markers
-
-
No food sampling
-
No dining areas
-
Handwashing and hand sanitizer stations throughout the market
-
Sterilization of high-touch surfaces every 30 minutes
-
Offerings, for now, are limited to meats, fruits, vegetables, other agricultural products, and limited packaged goods
-
Masks required for vendors and staff; masks or face coverings strongly encouraged for all patrons
-
No pets allowed
For a full list of safety precautions and restrictions please visit slcfarmersmarket.org
“It will be a different experience for our regular customers,” said market director Alison Einerson. “Our focus is creating a safe environment for patrons and vendors.”
We have limited the offerings to limit gathering,” says Einerson. “Think of the market this year as a grocery store: make a list, leave your family and pets at home, make your purchases, and make room for the next patrons. And don’t forget your mask! The 2020 market will not be the social event it has been for 28 years. We look forward to restoring those social elements again when we can do so safely.”
“Farmers from across the region depend on the Downtown Farmers Market to sell their products and support their businesses and families,” said Derek Miller, President and CEO of the Salt Lake Chamber and Downtown Alliance. “Local shoppers also rely on the healthy local-sourced foods sold at the market. The collective spirit and sense of community the market creates is a collective boon for our city.”
Farmers and growers anticipate a robust and early season, and many other artisanal products will be available.
