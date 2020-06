A trailer for the Kingsman prequel was released on Sunday. The King’s Man takes us back to the origins of the private intelligence organization depicted in two modern-day Kingsman films. The preview seems to promise that the prequel will be as action-packed and bloody as the first two films.

The King’s Man is scheduled to be in theaters on September 18th.

