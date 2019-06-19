The Last “Bandit” Trans Am Just Sold

A car collecting movie buff has just purchased a piece of cinematic history, picking up the last of Burt Reynolds’ “Bandit” Trans Ams at auction. Sold for $317,500 on Sunday, the replica 1979 Pontiac was driven by the late “Smokey and the Bandit” star at public events. The actual cars used during the filming were all destroyed or damaged, says Fox News, so Reynolds had recreations specially built. Among the over 850 items from Reynolds’ estate on the Julien’s Auctions block were scripts, clothing, and a 35 mm print of the iconic 1977 flick, which netted $21,875.

Burt Reynolds' boots, belt buckles and beloved Trans Am up for auction in Beverly Hills https://t.co/784cpBO2qo pic.twitter.com/npJFSAh7pQ — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) June 10, 2019