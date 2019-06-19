Man Sues Brewery Over Discounted “Women’s Only” IPA

A Welsh man wasn’t too happy about his local brewery offering discounted beers to women, so he took them to court. BrewDog was selling a women’s only version of their popular Punk IPA, rebranded as Pink IPA, for a dollar less to highlight the gender gap on International Women’s Day. When Thomas Bower was told he’d have to pay full price, he argued then told the bartender that he identified as female in an effort to reap the savings. Calling it discrimination against his gender, Bower then took them to court and won, with a judge awarding him $1,200. He claims he donated the money to charity.

