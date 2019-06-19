Here’s America’s Least Favorite Vegetable

Americans have some pretty strong preferences when it comes to vegetables, according to a OnePoll survey of 2,000 people launched by Dr. Praeger’s. If you guessed that corn was the fan favorite across the fruited plain, you’d be correct, with a whopping 91.4-percent voting it number 1. Potatoes lost out for the top spot by a razor-thin margin at 91.2-percent.

Coming in a tie for third are carrots and tomatoes, with onions, green beans, and broccoli all making the top 10. On the flip side, America’s least-loved vegetable is the turnip, with 27 percent giving it the thumbs down. Beets, radishes, and Brussels sprouts didn’t do so well either, the results showed.

