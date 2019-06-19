Study Says One Day Work Week Good for Mental Health

Well would you look at this, a new study has found that just eight hours of paid work a week is good for your mental health. According to British researchers (I am guessing they are PhDs in The Obvious) who surveyed more over 70,000 people found that one day of work a week cut mental health problems by 30 percent. The study also revealed that there was no evidence that working more than eight hours provided a boost to your wellbeing. The study was done as a result of automation becoming a big part of business models across the country.

via GIPHY