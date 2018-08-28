The Last Blockbuster Video Just Created A Beer

Much like their movies, you’re only renting it!

Now you can really toast to the last iconic Blockbuster Video store in America. The only remaining Blockbuster video store in Bend, Oregon teamed up with local Oregon brewery, 10 Barrell Brewing, to create a beer called “The Last Blockbuster.”

The last Blockbuster just got its own craft beer. pic.twitter.com/VJ2yIgGew4 — Thrillist (@Thrillist) August 28, 2018

According to the brewery it, “pairs perfectly with buttery theater popcorn and your favorite movie-sized chocolate with a light body, smooth finish and hints of nostalgia.”