The Last Blockbuster Video Just Created A Beer

Now you can really toast to the last iconic Blockbuster Video store in America. The only remaining Blockbuster video store in Bend, Oregon teamed up with local Oregon brewery, 10 Barrell Brewing, to create a beer called “The Last Blockbuster.”

According to the brewery it, “pairs perfectly with buttery theater popcorn and your favorite movie-sized chocolate with a light body, smooth finish and hints of nostalgia.”

