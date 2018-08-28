Who needs veggies, meat, and cheese?

The winners of best fair food are in for one of the biggest fairs in the nation, the 2018 State Fair of Texas Big Tex Choice Awards were held over the weekend and judges picked the best eats you’ll find at this year’s State Fair of Texas.

Dallas News Cotton candy taco wins at 2018 State Fair of Texas Big Tex Choice Awards – CultureMap Dallas https://t.co/Zoysn9fZI4 pic.twitter.com/csxvazMkfo — Dallas NewsChannel (@Dallas_NC) August 26, 2018

Fernie’s Hoppin’ John Cake with Jackpot Sauce won in the best savory category, the New Year’s Eve-inspired dish features a johnnycake that is fried and topped with black-eyed pea relish and a side of jackpot sauce.

Arroz Con Leche took home the top sweet prize, the cinnamon-spiced rice ball is deep fried with a crispy puffed rice cereal batter, then served with a side of vanilla ice cream and caramel sauce.

For most creative, the Cotton Candy Taco took the top prize. The sweet taco has a graham cracker waffle cone shell and is filled with a marshmallow glaze, chocolate, cane sugar cotton candy and other toppings