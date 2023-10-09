Boner of the Day for October 9th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: YOUR OR YOU’RE WHAT’S THE DIDDLY-DANG DIFFERENCE?

In Dallas, Texas at the state fair, people noticed that a sign posted at the fair was spelled incorrectly for all to see. The sign read, ” Howdy folks! We’re glad your here!” instead of the correct way, “Howdy folks! We’re glad you’re here!” This led to people taking pictures of the sign and posting it to social media. Those in charge of putting the fair together went online and talked about the little mistake that was made on the sign by saying, “This is what happens when we let Little Big Tex proofread, but we’re so glad YOU’RE here!” The sign has since been fixed.

via Fox 4 News

Boner Candidate #2: THESE ITEMS ARE FOR OUR MEMBERS ONLY.

At an elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee, a little girl had her shirt confiscated by a teacher. For what reason you may ask ? Well the little girl was wearing a pink and rhinestone shirt that said “AKA 1908” on it, the AKA standing for Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. Seems harmless right? Well the teachers excuse for taking the shirt was because she herself was a member of the sorority and said that only members could wear the AKA merchandise. She did give the little girl a new clean shirt to replace the one she had been wearing, but it wasn’t the same. The principal of the school, however, has since given back the shirt to the little girl.

via Fox 13

Boner Candidate #3: BRINGING FECAL MATTER INTO THE US IS DANGEROUS

At the Minneapolis – St. Paul International Airport a few weeks ago, a woman coming back from Kenya was stopped in customs after she declared she had giraffe feces in her suitcase. Her plan was to make a necklace with the feces. She informed customs staff she had made a necklace like this before, but out of moose droppings. Some dangers of bringing the fecal matter from Kenya into the Untied States are African Swine Flu, Swine Vesicular Disease, and Newcastle Disease, to name a few. The airport is grateful she declared the poop since it could cause all the previously listed health problems. The giraffe droppings have since been destroyed.

via Insider