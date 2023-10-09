Bill Frost on TV for October 9th, 2023

The Mill (Movie, Monday Oct. 9, Hulu)
Moonlighting (Now Streaming, Tuesday Oct. 10, Hulu)
Found (New Series, Tuesdays, NBC/Peacock)
Big Vape: The Rise & Fall of Juul (Docuseries, Wednesday Oct. 11, Netflix)
Frasier (Reboot Premiere, Thursday Oct. 12, Paramount+)
Doom Patrol (Season 4 Pt. 2, Thursday Oct. 12, Max)
The Fall of the House of Usher (New Miniseries, Thursday Oct. 12, Netflix)
Goosebumps (Reboot Premiere, Friday Oct. 13, Disney+/Hulu)
John Carpenter’s Suburban Screams (New Miniseries, Friday Oct. 13, Peacock)
Lessons In Chemistry (New Miniseries, Friday Oct. 13, Apple TV+)
Shining Vale (Season 2, Friday Oct. 13, Starz)
Rick & Morty (Season 7, Sunday Oct. 15, Adult Swim)
big vape, Bill, Doom Patrol, found, fraiser, gina, goosebumps reboot, John Carpenter, Kerry, lessons in chemistry, moonlighting, radiofromhell, rfh, rick and morty, Shining Vale, The Fall of the House of Usher, the mill, X96
To Top