Geek News

Geek News on the Radio for October 9th, 2023

Posted on

Night Swim Trailer

The upcoming 2024 film adaption of the earlier 2014 short film about a woman in her pool being tormented by an evil spirit.

Director: Bryce McGuire

Stars: Kerry Condon, Wyatt Russell, Amelie Hoeferle

 

 

 

Live Production of Nightmare Before Christmas – Halsey has joined production

We all love the classic movie that is The Nightmare Before Christmas. Well, it’s coming to live production! And Halsey is cast to play Sally while alternating with Catherine O’Hara. Read More Here!

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Halsey attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

 

 

 

Del Toro remaking Frankenstein

The horror classic Frankenstein is to be remade by renowned director Guillermo Del Toro and actors Oscar Isaac and Andrew Garfield may be involved! Read More Here!  

Image

 

 

 

Del Toro and Star Wars?

Guillermo Del Toro reveals he had been working on a a Star Wars movie about Jabba the Hutt, but it has since stopped being worked on. Read More Here!

Jabba the Hutt

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

To Top