Out of the Darkness: Hope and Healing Broadcast

Watch and Listen Live at 9 am on Friday, September 7th

Suicide continues to rock our nation. In Utah, the epidemic is bigger than it has ever been before. But despite the size of this issue, no one wants to talk about it. Everyone is hoping it just goes away. But it’s not! That’s why X96 will join all Broadway Media radio stations for our second annual Out of the Darkness: Hope and Healing community broadcast on Friday, September 7th at 9 am.

It’s presented commercial free by the Anti-Bullying Coalition and DoTerra.